He apologized for teasing her about her racy photos, but 50 Cent's "I'm sorry" wasn't good enough for Madonna. The singer recently shared a series of images that went viral and in turn, 50 Cent did what he normally does and reshared them with some trolling remarks. The pop star didn't take the jeering laying down and after issuing a response, Fif apologized—which is a rarity.

Fans of both artists thought that was the end of things, but just hours ago, Madonna returned to her Instagram page. She shared a video of herself explaining just why she doesn't seem to accept 50 Cent's apology and she made sure to detail her grievances.



Scott Gries / Staff / Getty Images

"Essentially, you were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake. It's bullsh*t," said the singer. Then, she laid out a few points that caused her to believe that Fif's apology was "invalid."

"It's not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out,' Madonna added, before her video cut to a clip of 50 Cent speaking about how he and the Pop icon were friends. "An apology is not valid if you don't know what you're apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks."

She said the Rap mogul "didn't hurt my feelings" and added she could never take Fif's comments personally because he's "not coming from an enlightened place." Madonna continued to lean into her former friend, telling him that while he claims social media doesn't benefit him, she knows that entertainers use the medium to promote themselves, and he's not any different than the rest.

Watch Madonna keep her foot on Fif's neck below.