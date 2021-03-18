For the last three years, 50 Cent and Young Buck have been going back-and-forth with disrespectful posts about one another on social media. Much of their dispute was seemingly born from a video of Buck allegedly hooking up with a transgender woman. Since the video was released online, Fiddy has been hating on his former G-Unit partner with transphobic insults, as well as other personal jabs.

We've kept you posted over the course of their feud, sharing each and every update as it happened. However, as Young Buck is admitting on Thursday, the entire beef was allegedly staged.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

"We playing that sh*t. We ain't got no motherf*cking beef. You understand me? That's what you motherf*ckers get 'cause you motherf*ckers are always chasing this beef sh*t, and then we done played y'all motherf*cking ass," said Buck on Instagram Live. "Whole time, bro. Whole time, y'all thinking whatever the f*ck y'all thinking. So really, we win. 'Cause we made all you motherf*ckers think that it's beef and we don't like each other. I just got off the phone with the n***a. We just shot a video yesterday. About to drop it and give it to the world. I just want y'all to understand one thing, man. That's what you motherf*ckers get, man. This social media sh*t got you people f*cked up. Y'all got played this time."

According to Buck, Fif was the mastermind behind the entire thing.

"We sat down and master-planned this sh*t out. 50 was like, 'I'ma say all kinds of sh*t about you, n***a. I'ma make them f*cking hate you. Then you gone make them love you again,'" said Buck, recalling his initial conversation with the music legend. "I just followed the n***a plan and then, all of a sudden, I guess the n***a was right because they love me again. And I did it... I made them love me again."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Buck says that that 50's plan was always to go off and do his television projects while still keeping the pressure on Buck, giving him time to reclaim his fanbase. Apparently, the master plan has to do with G-Unit's return to relevance, which will surely excite a lot of fans that have been hoping for a reunion.

Watch the video above. Buck says he'll get on live soon with Fiddy to confirm that he's telling the truth.

