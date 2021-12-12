There's really no chill when it comes to 50 Cent but it doesn't seem like Madonna knows that. In the past week, 50 Cent's found a new victim in Madonna during his endless Internet shenanigans when she posted a photo of herself under a bed with her bum showing. The rapper, as he usually does, went in on her with ruthless trolling. However, Madonna didn't hesitate to fire back

Fif eventually apologized, though Madonna issued a lengthy response as to why she didn't think it was acceptable before calling the rapper out for misogyny and ageism. Ultimately, that's when the gloves came off but somehow, Bow Wow got caught in the crossfire. After TheShadeRoom posted Madonna's comments, Bow Wow liked the photo which only angered 50 Cent even further.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Remember when Fif caught Bow Wowpocketing his cash at the strip club? Well, that was brought up, once again, in an attempt to summon Fofty. Fif called out Bow Wow for his strip club etiquette for liking the post about Madonna.

"I see BOW WOW mad i told everybody he took that money home from that strip club," Fif wrote. "Fool that money was for the dancers!"

Unlike Madonna, Bow Wow didn't want smoke with 50 Cent and clarified his stance in the comment section. "I liked it cuz u dissed her fool if u swipe over its your post," he commented.

Smart move, Shad.