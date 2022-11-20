Live shows can be an amazing experience for fans and general music enjoyers, but it can also be a danger zone. Recently, a shooting broke out during Asian Doll’s show at a North Carolina college, which left two patrons wounded. Fortunately, Moneybagg Yo did not face that at his recent show in South Carolina, but he did see some flying punches.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

While Moneybagg Yo was performing on stage, a brawl broke out amid a group of fans in the front row. The crowd erupted into a fight while he was performing his track “Wokescha” at the Fall of Fire Fest. Multiple videos circulated on social media, and you can see in all of them that Moneybagg kept his show going regardless.

Now, it’s unclear whether the Memphis native was even aware that people were fighting while he was on stage. Many artists stop shows to help fans in need who might’ve fallen, need water, require or medical attention. However, it would be understandable if artists didn’t consider breaking up brawls a part of their job description as performers.

Furthermore, as seen in a The Neighborhood Talk clip, the “See Wat I’m Sayin” star performed quite far out of reach of the fight. A few fans were throwing punches at each other, with some beckoning for security to help. More videos on social media show various nearby concertgoers choosing not to step in.

Interestingly, in some of these clips, you can see a guard with an “Event Staff” shirt just standing there watching. While the reason behind the brawl is unclear, the idle nature of security guards is even more questionable. Regardless of the altercation, it seemed like Moneybagg and fans were enjoying the performance.

Moneybagg Yo had the shorties fighting to get close to him😳😂 pic.twitter.com/LAcW5d3dSz — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) November 19, 2022

We don’t condone violence or aggression of any kind at shows, and it’s unfortunately common. Given recent tragedies such as the Astroworld Festival, conversations around concert safety and etiquette are more important than ever. Recently, a concert safety foundation was created in honor of an Astroworld victim’s memory.

Stay safe at your next concert, respect and look out for your fellow fans, and stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for the latest on live shows.

[via]