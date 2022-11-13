Good news for those who love the rhythm and blues – we’ve got more new music for your outside of this week’s R&B Season playlist update. On that, we highlighted tracks from Stormzy, Rihanna, and Lil Tjay, among others. Now, though, we’ve got a rising Nigerian-American artist who’s making her HNHH debut today.

On Friday (November 11), Yinka shared her “Two Weeks” song. The sultry and tantalizing tune finds the starlet singing about embracing a new love. Of course, it just so happens to be one that envelopes you and leaves you obsessed.

“Why do we fit so perfectly? / Irregular like puzzle pieces / But flawless when put together / Why would I lay with you when I want to leave?” she ponders early on in her latest release.

“As a female African artist, Yinka is breaking boundaries and urging others to live beyond expectations placed upon them and embrace their sexuality,” a press release notes of her beautiful work.

Though she’s only getting started, the “Someone Else” songstress has already connected and worked with other noteworthy artists. Among them is blossoming R&B vocalist Adekunle Gold.

While she was born in Nigeria, Yinka also has roots in New York and Los Angeles. She was raised in the former and has settled in the latter, where she makes music that explores identity and rejects social norms.

Above all else, the African artist hopes to carve out a lane of her own within the industry. At the same time, she seeks to inspire anyone who might be looking up to her by sending out a message of female empowerment.

Stream Yinka’s “Two Weeks” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know if you’re looking forward to more new releases from her in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Why do we fit so perfectly?

Irregular like puzzle pieces

But flawless when put together

Why would I lay with you when I want to leave?