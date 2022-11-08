Children are a gift, or so they say, but some parents, including Fivio Foreign, believe they may have had too many kids. In the entertainment industry, meeting stars with large families is a norm. Over the last few years, Nick Cannon has stolen attention due to his constantly growing brood of children—and according to reports, he is up to his 11th or 12th.

However, Cannon isn’t the only industry parent with several children; Yung Joc, NBA YoungBoy, and many others have bragged about having kids into the double digits. In a brief red-carpet interview with Ameenha Lee, Fivio joked about his mini-mes.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Lee asked him if he had any tips he would give his past self. After taking a moment to think it over, the rapper delivered his answer.

“Um…stop having so much kids,” he said with a laugh. It was a simple retort, but it rubbed some social media users the wrong way. Rather quickly, Fivio was accused of regretting having his children and not taking into consideration that they will see the video someday.

It was all said in jest, but it was obvious that critics weren’t happy with his response. Some even suggested he had upwards of 15 children, but in reports, it has been stated Fivio is the father of three.

Meanwhile, it was just months ago that the Drill rapper was at odds with one of the mothers of his children. A woman named Jasmine took to social media with accusations about his sexuality and his alleged sex addiction. She claimed, at the time, that Fivio had at least two women pregnant amid a slew of other allegations.

One month later, Jasmine would return with a public apology. Fivio refused to seriously acknowledge the viral moment, but he did say he wouldn’t beef with her because she was still living in his house.

Check out his brief Powerhouse interview below and read through a few reactions.