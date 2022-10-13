Fivio Foreign’s babymother, Jasmine, is feeling remorseful about her viral rant last month. After labeling the “Say My Name” rapper a deadbeat father, she went on to accuse him of being a down-low, sex addict and having multiple women pregnant at the same time.

“I went through his porn history, it was gay s****. He gets around, and he does not use a condom. Y’all gotta be careful. This man is like a sex addict,” Jasmine shared on Instagram Live in September. However, she is now redacting her statements, claiming that they weren’t true.

Fivio Foreign, 6ix9ine

“I wanted to apologize to Fivio Foreign for the things i’ve said,” she penned in an IG note. “We are a family. I should have not went live and said those things and they were NOT TRUE! I was angry with a lot of things.” No word on what brought about Jasmine’s change of heart. The post comes a month after the B.I.B.L.E. star released a statement, claiming that his child’s mother was upset about his budding relationship with fellow rapper Mellow Rackz.

“Out of respect for the mother of my children, I am going to handle this issue privately. Never have I ever been accused of not taking care of my children and my responsibilities. As an artist, I travel for work to take care of my family. I love my kids and their mother and it’s unfortunate that she’s made her frustrations with a relationship that I have with Mellow [Rackz], public.”

Shortly after releasing his statement, Fivio and Mellow called it quits just before her birthday.

Less problems in life the easier it is — mellowrackz (@mellowrackz1) September 2, 2022

Wtf I look like fake’n a relationship 😂 Imma whole Brooklyn Nigga. — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) September 3, 2022

