Kim Kardashian says that Kanye West is to blame for her highly divisive viral Balenciaga look, which she refers to as the “flame” outfit. Kim spoke about how the outfit came together during the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“Let me just say one thing about this ‘flame’ outfit that everyone wants to talk about on the Internet and was like, ‘Haha this is what she gets… not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself… the Kanye outfits must have run out,’” Kim says in a post-credits scene from the episode.

She continues: “The tea is, this is one of the outfits he styled and picked out. So, if you guys knew that and if we were together you guys would think it’s the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so fucking fickle.”

Kim had worn the outfit, earlier in the episode, while having lunch with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Kourtney remarked that she liked the look, saying, “That’s a fab outfit.”

West famously overhauled Kim’s wardrobe when they were together from 2014–2021.

“Kanye has always dressed me, he’s always styled me,” Kim said on the first episode of The Kardashians. She added that she would rather have “the outfits lined up in my room,” than pick them out herself.

Kardashian officially filed for divorce back in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March of the following year. She is currently single after breaking up with Pete Davidson in August. The two had been dating since November 2021.

Check out Kim’s comments on the show, as shared by E! News below.

