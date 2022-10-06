Kanye West teased Kim Kardashian over one of her outfit choices for Milan Fashion Week, earlier this year, as was shown on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. In a text message Kim shares on the show, Ye remarks that he’d rather be in jail than wear one of the looks she went with for the event.

“The orange look made me so mad, would’ve went to jail before I went out in that,” West wrote to his ex-wife, who wore an oversized orange Prada jumpsuit.

While the text seems harsh, Kim explained that she and Ye are still able to laugh together “no matter how crazy things are.”

“While we’re here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help himself,” she explained. “We can laugh about things we like or don’t like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we’re always going to be family,”

Kim continued: “I’ll text him back and be like, ‘You know, you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know and then you can have advice on mine.’”

Throughout their relationship, Ye famously had a big say in Kim’s wardrobe, even once telling her that he wanted to “quit everything and dedicate his life” to dressing her.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

