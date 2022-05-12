By now, everyone knows that Kanye West used to style Kim Kardashian. Whenever she was a on a red carpet, you could pretty well be sure that it was Kanye who decided on the outfit. Having said that, ever since the couple's divorce, Kanye has no longer been her stylist. Instead, she has been trying her hand at picking out her own clothes, which doesn't always work out for her.

An example of this happened at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards in November of last year. During an episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that Kanye hated her dress and he even compared it to something that Marge Simpson had worn.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“[Kanye] called me afterwards. He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," Kardashian said. “I got to a point where I would ask [Kanye] for advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like, what do I wear?”

While Kim never showed the picture of Marge Simpson, one Twitter user appears to have found the dress in question. Needless to say, it seems as though Kanye had a bit of a point.

