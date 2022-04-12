Kim Kardashian says that her ex-husband, Kanye West, once offered to give up on his music career and become her full-time stylist, before she began dating Pete Davidson. Kardashian discusses her divorce from West during the upcoming premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, which will be released this week.

Kardashian says that West offered "to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist," to which Khloe remarked, “I think he should maybe still do a little music, a little Adidas designing and then he can do that on the side.”



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“He's always dressed me, he's always styled me," Kim continued. "In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be.”

“'Only wear crop tops and pencil skirts'” or “'It's all about a boot with a skirt',” she recalled him saying. “That's always been our thing, but there's also a side of me that wants total independence too.”

Any hope for West being Kim's stylist seems to have gone out the window after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star started dating Davidson. West has lashed out at the two of them on social media after multiple points, causing him to reportedly tell Kim that he is "going away to get help."

The Kardashians will debut on Hulu and Disney+ on April 14.

[Via]