It’s been a week of non-stop Ye shenanigans. Ye’s done more press in the past month than he has in the past decade, and that’s largely due to his issues with Adidas and Gap. However, this became the launching pad for a string of controversial comments that pushed anti-Semitic tropes and earned the support of Neo-Nazis.

His business partners pushed back and ended their deals with him but the most shocking revelation was the brief shut down of Donda Academy. Last night, the school’s principal informed parents that they would be closing their doors for the remainder of the school year, only to re-op by this morning.

In the wake of the shut down, Ye reached out to 50 Cent with a request to help him expand Donda Academy across the country, namely in Texas. As 50 Cent currently resides in Houston, Ye wanted the television mogul’s aid to launch a new Donda campus down south.

LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 09: Rapper Kanye West, rapper 50 Cent at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007 in LasVegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

“We got Donda school designs we need to build with 50 in Houston,” Ye wrote.

Fif responded this afternoon with a screenshot of Ye’s comment. Though he did agree to work alongside the Donda rapper, he urged him to take a break from the interviews and public statements first.

“OK YE lets build a school in Houston but go cool off,” he wrote. “N***a you hot right now the Feds all on you!”

Fif’s point is one worth listening to, especially since no one is willing to work with him these days — aside from Antonio Brown. Yesterday, we reported that the fashion mogul was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters after he showed up unannounced. Ye reportedly wanted to have a meeting with the executives, presumably about manufacturing Yeezys but they were not hearing it.

It seems like only time will tell if Ye and 50 Cent end up revisiting the idea of building new schools in Houston.

