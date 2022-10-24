Westside Gunn has shared the cover art for his upcoming project, Hitler Wears Hermes 10, which is set to be released later this week. The album will be the final installment in Gunn’s long-running series.

Posting the artwork on Instagram, Gunn wrote: “I’m a be honest with y’all CANT NOBODY FUCK WITH ME, this shit in me not on me, why I have to be the illest rapper when I’m the Illest N…., ya Fav rapper wish he was me, oh yea and my albums still better than everybody’s hahahahah #FLYGOD. TEN…. The GOD IS HERE.”

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Speaking about the project with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg earlier this month, Gunn confirmed a star-studded list of collaborations on the album, including Black Star, Run The Jewels, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, DJ Drama, and Doe Boy. He also got help with production from Swizz Beatz, RZA, and The Alchemist, among others.

Additionally, Gunn has said he’s interested in packaging all 10 Hitler Wears Hermes projects together for a box set.

“I’m looking at all of that, like a crazy art piece, do a real limited, special 10-box of it and go crazy,” he also told Rosenberg.

Check out the cover art for Hitler Wears Hermes 10 below, and be on the lookout for the project on October 28.