Westside Gunn has announced that the next installment in his Hitler Wears Hermes series will be released later this month. Speaking about the project with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg, Gunn confirmed a star-studded list of collaborations for the 10th album.

“It was supposed to have been Michelle first, and you already know I have a notorious series called Hitler Wears Hermes, which I started 10 years ago in 2012,” Gunn explained. “Every year, at this time, I made Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, all the way up to now. So it’s only right if I end it on 10.”

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

He added: “The last one [Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B] was going to be the final one, but I felt weird doing nine and not 10 of them. And you know, like in anything, you always celebrate the 10th year.”

Among those who Gunn worked with on the album include Black Star, Run The Jewels, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, DJ Drama, and Doe Boy. He also got help with production from Swizz Beatz, RZA, and The Alchemist, among others.

Additionally, in honor of the long-standing series coming to a close, Gunn says he’s interested in packaging all 10 projects together for a box set.

“I’m looking at all of that, like a crazy art piece, do a real limited, special 10-box of it and go crazy,” he said.

Check out Gunn’s discussion with Peter Rosenberg below, and be on the lookout for Hitler Wears Hermes 10 on October 28.

[Via]