Westside Gunn jokingly called out Drake on Twitter, accusing the Toronto rapper of copying his album release date for the second year in a row. Both Gunn’s Hitler Wears Hermes 10 as well as Drake and 21 Savage’s collaboration, Her Loss, are scheduled to be released on Friday.

“2yrs in a Row @Drake I’m on to you 10/28,” Gunn wrote on Twitter, Saturday.

Gunn has confirmed that the 10th installment will be the final chapter in his long-running Hitler Wears Hermes series. The Buffalo rapper shared the cover art for the project on Instagram, Monday.

“I’m a be honest with y’all CANT NOBODY FUCK WITH ME, this shit in me not on me, why I have to be the illest rapper when I’m the Illest N…., ya Fav rapper wish he was me, oh yea and my albums still better than everybody’s hahahahah #FLYGOD. TEN…. The GOD IS HERE,” Gunn captioned the artwork.

Gunn has also confirmed a star-studded list of collaborations on the album, telling Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg, earlier this month, that Black Star, Run The Jewels, Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, DJ Drama, and Doe Boy will all be on the tracklist. He also got help with production from Swizz Beatz, RZA, and The Alchemist, among others.

Drake’s upcoming album will be a collaborative effort with 21 Savage. The two revealed the release date during a music video for their song, “Jimmy Cooks.”

Check out Westside Gunn’s recent tweet below and be on the lookout for both Hitler Wears Hermes 10 as well as Her Loss on October 28.

2yrs in a Row @Drake I’m on to you 😂😂 10/28 — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) October 22, 2022

