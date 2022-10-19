As August Alsina shares that he hasn’t had contact with the Smiths, Red Table Talk is in full swing. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have had a grueling 2022 since the actor stormed the Academy Awards stage and slapped Chris Rock. While this controversy certainly catapulted the Smith family into a new level of public criticism, it hasn’t been the first time that the couple has faced off against naysayers.

Will and Jada’s union has been the subject of conversation for years as people troll them about Tupac Shakur or having an open marriage. Their blended family has endured one backlash after another, and despite it all, they still come together on Red Table Talk to hash out their personal lives.

Photo Credit: Jordan Fisher

In a recent episode about toxic forgiveness, Will’s first wife Sheree Zampino relived some of her past moments with Jada. Zampino recalled when Jada apologized to her for developing a relationship with Will too early.

“I remember you coming to me, and you were teary, you were very emotional and you said, ‘I just didn’t know.’ And basically what you were saying is, ‘I was in the picture too soon,'” said Sheree. “And you apologized for that.”

“And it’s interesting, because recently, I was in that same situation. Now, it was a little worse. They were divorcing. What I didn’t know is that she was very, very pregnant. And we were all in the same space, and she came, and I was like ‘What am I doing here?’ Like, it is way too soon. And I felt like I’m out of line. I need to give them—’cause you never know what’s gonna happen.”

“So thank you, ’cause you’ve always been one to, like, you know, ‘Ree, I done missed it. Forgive me.’ And we were able to move on,” she continued. Jada added that they “were able to have difficult conversations” and “own up,” knowing “that it was gonna take two of us.

The pair also discussed keeping a co-parenting journal to communicate and revisited awkward run-ins all those years ago. Check out the Facebook Watch series below.