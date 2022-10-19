50 Cent always makes for a great interview, whether you like them for his insight as a rap and business mogul or for his bad-boy-provocateur persona. Regardless, he hopped on Hot 97 and discussed a variety of topics, from Eminem’s lasting legacy to Ye f.k.a. Kanye West’s recent controversies. For hip-hop historians, one of the most interesting parts of the interview was when 50 Cent discussed the Nas-directed documentary on Queens gang the Supreme Team and how there’s no beef between the two New York rap gods.

Fif has a lot of things to promote and discuss right now. He was recently on The Breakfast Club and talked about the tension with his son Marquise’s child support (which even prompted rival The Game to chime in with a troll), his upcoming podcast “Surviving El Chapo,” and his G-Unity foundation in Houston to help community members get employment. However, what makes this tidbit about Nasty Nas interesting is not only the history of beef that the two have together, but the fact that what was once purely a rap relationship has evolved into two pop culture titans with their own film, TV, and other business projects.

“You trust the reason that he did the Supreme Team doc had nothing to do with you?” Ebro asked, referring to the fact that both artists were based in Queens and might have different perspectives and affiliations when it comes to the Supreme Team gang.

“Yeah, and I love him,” responded 50, affirming Nas’s good intentions with directing and executive producing this documentary. “I love Nas. He’s really the one. He is the guy, the lyrical- we was figuring out how to do it… By the time we figure out how to actually put it into the music, actually, is when my run is happening.”

50 went on to narrate how Nas influenced him to put an end to internal conflicts within his circle. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop to see what beef (or remnants of it) 50 Cent may squash next, and check out his full interview with Hot 97 below.

