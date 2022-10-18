On any given day of the week, you may come across someone who has a bone to pick with 50 Cent. He’s amassed his fair share of foes over the years, especially considering he often attracts them with his trolling posts. If there is a public figure who can both dish it and take it, it’s Fif, and in recent weeks, he’s been engaged in a tense exchange with his eldest son, Marquise Jackson.

The ongoing strain between these two has been plaguing their relationship for years. Marquise, now 25, reportedly does not have a relationship with his father other than the child support checks he has received. In order to get his dad’s attention, Marquise has followed in 50’s footsteps by trolling him to the forefront.

There have been direct and indirect mentions on social media, but one of Fif’s rivals, The Game, has interjected to stir the pot. In a newly-shared social media post, Game took a dig at 50 Cent by sharing two opposing images.

One photo was a throwback of 50 Cent with Marquise when his son was a boy, and in the caption, Game didn’t hold back. “Like father like… wait, wrong picture. BRB.” Then, in the next slide, Game shared an image of him with his son Harlem. “Ahhhh more like it. I love you son.”

Game added: If you don’t want your dad playing favorites, leaving you out in the cold, n giving you scraps every months, come to DEATHROW.” This was, of course, a nod to Suge Knight’s infamous Source Awards speech where he dissed Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Swipe below to see The Game’s job at 50 Cent.