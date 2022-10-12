It has been a rough few weeks for Kanye West as he has once again unleashed on social media. We’ve seen West’s rants take the world by storm as his unfiltered and brash takes rub people the wrong way. However, his Paris Fashion Week display was downright jarring after he gave attention to “White Lives Matter,” the movement that he seems to be championing.

That wasn’t the only message West had to deliver; he continued to explain his alleged anti-Black opinions in ongoing interviews, social media outbursts, and odd mini-documentaries. The Rap mogul continued to double and triple down on his sentiments, but once he mentioned targeting the Jewish community, Hollywood reacted without hesitation.

It only took Kanye West 16 years to go from "George Bush doesn't care about black people" to "death con 3 on all Jewish people" and I just don't understand how a person gets that level of brainrot so quickly. pic.twitter.com/LOEBTCgIh1 — Mr. BDI (@spicytard) October 9, 2022

There have been several celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Jack Antonoff who have ripped Ye for his comments, including Sarah Silverman. The famed comedian took to Twitter to express her ire after she claimed that West wasn’t a trending topic for his remarks.

“Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending,” she wrote. “Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.”

Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 9, 2022

She was, in fact, incorrect in her assessment, as West has been at the top of pop culture trends ever since he was booted from both Twitter and Instagram. It has been reported that West was banned, albeit possibly only temporarily, from both social media platforms for his comments about Jewish people. She later stated that she was referring to “white people” who didn’t speak up, but it was already too late for her critics.

People quickly began sharing images and videos of Silverman throughout her career. Most notably, Twitter was flooded with photos of Silverman performing a comedy skit in Blackface, as well as clips from an interview she did many years ago on Bill Maher’s show, Politically Incorrect.

Candace Owens on Kanye West's antisemitic tweet: "If you are an honest person, you did not think this tweet was antisemitic," adding "It's like you cannot even say the word 'Jewish' without people getting upset" pic.twitter.com/tXYOWfI9UE — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 10, 2022

During that discussion, Silverman and Maher were joined by actress Anne-Marie Johnson and civil rights activist Guy Aoki as they discussed racial epithets being used in comedy. Silverman and Maher defended the right to say things like “ch*nk” and “n*gger” while joking, and now, the former is being questioned over her previous statements.

Her supporters have come forward in her defense by saying that she is an ally and shouldn’t be attacked. However, there are thousands of others who have called her to the floor and it doesn’t seem that she has much to say about it just yet.

Check out the controversial clip and reactions to the resurfaced video below.

Here's @SarahKSilverman telling an Asian civil rights activist and a Black woman that she has the "right" to use racial slurs in comedy & they shouldn't be telling her how to do satire. And @billmaher tells Anne Marie Johnson "I wouldn't know you were Black unless you told me." pic.twitter.com/OjUcKKQez8 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 11, 2022

me watching everyone jump sarah silverman's racist performative ass pic.twitter.com/RY99iphGLm — 😐 (@greencheekconur) October 11, 2022

#Sarahsilverman is angry at Black folks for something Kanye said about the Jews.



Also Sarah Silverman. pic.twitter.com/S75SN2RmUx — Dante The Gray (@canceldante) October 11, 2022

This video reveals who people like Bill Maher and Sarah Silverman really are. They hide behind the veneer of comedy, so they can continue to exercise a form of power over PoC by using racial slurs. Look how Maher gets upset when he's told about the effects of using slurs. https://t.co/jssWyCE3Iy — It's Juctice Jacks0n! (@stephyandjj) October 11, 2022

Sarah Silverman should go sit down.



Rex sit this one out. https://t.co/vjtXfgMYx8 — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) October 11, 2022