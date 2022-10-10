Megan Thee Stallion and her twerking skills are back in action, this time taking over the stage at the annual TwitchCon to perform one of her biggest hits, 2018’s “Big Ole Freak.”

The event took place in California this past weekend (October 7 to 9) at the San Diego Convention Centre and seeing as the 27-year-old has never hidden her love for cosplay in the past, her appearance wasn’t totally surprising, and neither were her bootylicious antics.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Thee Stallion took to the stage on TwitchCon’s final day to close the show out with a bang, and she was joined by an attendee who went all out in a high-quality costume of Halo‘s protagonist character, Master Chief.

While some celebrities might avoid interacting with the fan, the Houston-born rapper instead gave them the show of a lifetime, getting up close and personal to show off her elite dance moves and beloved twerking.

As is tradition when Megan shakes her behind for a crowd, footage of the performance quickly began making rounds online, and Tina Snow herself even acknowledged it over on her Instagram feed.

At the TwitchCon Party Megan thee Stallion @theestallion literally brought Master Chief on stage to twerk WHAT IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/WxbftuIW7S — beebee @ TwitchCon (@beebeettv) October 9, 2022

“Megan Thee Master Chief [crying laughing emoji] #twitchcon2022,” she captioned her most recent photo dump, which kicks off with a blurry selfie of Thee Stallion sporting bright red hair and a shirt that reads, “SOCIAL MEDIA IS DEAD.”

Other snapshots see her posing with other video game cosplayers alongside her backup dancers, the crowd proudly holding their phones up to film and shine light on the rap diva, as well as screenshots of her name trending on Twitter.

In other news, MTS will be on double-duty over at Saturday Night Live later this month, acting not only as the show’s host for the evening, but also as the audience’s musical guest – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

