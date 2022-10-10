Megan Thee Stallion fans are the definition of lit and loyal. Throughout her career, the Hotties have supported the Houston native amid many of her public incidents, whether it’s personal or legal. Over the weekend, one die hard Hottie attempted to show his love for Thee Stallion during her performance at TwitchCon.

While Meg seemed to be all for her fan rushing the stage to show love — her security immediately intervened and removed the young man from the stage.

The incident comes just one day after the “Pressurelicious” rapper brought out ‘Halo”s Master Chief to join her onstage during the San Diego festival. Megan shared snaps from the exciting moment via Twitter, writing, “Megan Thee Master Chief.”

Megan Thee Master Chief pic.twitter.com/UM8vk4eov3 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 9, 2022

The festive Hottie is always booked and busy during this time of the year. After announcing last week that her annual Halloween party is coming to Los Angeles, Megan also revealed that she’d be making a guest appearance on Netflix’s Strange Things.

That’s not all Meg has planned to wrap up the end of 2022. The Texas emcee will also pull double duty on Saturday Night Live on October 15th as both host and musical guest for the series 48th season. The last time Thee Stallion took the SNL stage in 2020, she made headlines for her passionate performance in which referenced Breonna Taylor, Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron, Malcolm X and more stories in support of Black Lives Matter.

“We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women, because at the end of the day, we need our Black women,” she shared. As for her legal woes, Megan trial date in her case against Tory Lanez will commence between November 28 and December 8, 2022.

