Before there was Migos, Travis Porter was one of the hottest groups coming out of the Atlanta club scene. It’s been years since the group —which consists of stepbrothers Ali and Quez, and their friend Strap Da Fool — released project. But the trio is back with brand new music as they gear up to join the Millennium Tour: Turned Up.

During a recent interview with We In Miami podcast, the “Make It Rain” rappers shared their thoughts on the Migos breaking up, claiming that the split was allegedly over a woman. “It was over a b****,” Ali suggested, while Strap chimed in, “It’s always over a b****.”

While the host asked if the woman in question was Offset’s wife, Cardi B, neither member confirmed or denied. However, Strap continued, “Ni****s get killed about a b****. Ni**** break up about p****y.”

Since the Nawfside group parted ways earlier this years, fans have developed their own theories behind the disbandment. But after announcing the October 7th release date of their new joint album Only Built For Infinity Links, Quavo and Takeoff opened up about parting ways with Offset. “We want to see our career as a duo,” Quavo shared. “Because we came from a loyal family thats supposed to work together. And sometime when sh**t don’t work out, its not meant to be.”

As for Travis Porter, the group opened up last year about how a combination of label issues, Bankroll Fresh’s passing and personal beefs contributed to the demise of their career. “We wasn’t really just in tune all the way, or I wasn’t,” Ali shared on the No Jumper podcast. “The label [Jive] collapsed and we had to go be with some label that didn’t really f*ck with us.”

Stream “Throw Dat A$$” by Travis Porter ft. BRS Kash available now.