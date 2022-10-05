Friday was a huge day for hip-hop releases. Freddie Gibbs, YG, Kid Cudi, and Tory Lanez all blessed fans with new bodies of work that have earned significant praise. However, many are curious which of these revered albums will end up selling the most in their first week.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 24: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

According to industry forecasters, Tory Lanez’s latest album, SORRY 4 WHAT is expected to be the top hip-hop performer this week. Tory’s new project is on projected to top Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart with 23K units moved in its first week. It isn’t much of a shock seeing as how Tory hit #1 across all genres on Apple Music charts.

Tory is only winning in sales by a slim margin with Kid Cudi and Freddie Gibbs right behind him. According to Hits Daily Double, Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic, the musical companion piece to his Netflix movie of the same name, is expected to move 22K while Freddie Gibbs’ $oul $old $eparately is on pace to sell 20K flat — his second-highest first-week debut following 2020’s Alfredo. Overall, we should expect to see all three albums debut within the top 15 of the Billboard 200 this week.

Though Tory might be aiming for the top spot on the hip-hop charts, he made sure to show love to his peers on Friday after everyone’s album dropped.

“ALSO I’m happy and in full support of all my black brothers who also dropped this week !! @PontiacMadeDDG @YG @FreddieGibbs GREAT PROJECTS !! And as for u @KiDCuDi… I am so PROUD of u and your work on the film and music for #Entergalactic watched last night . its Truly AMAZING,” he wrote.

