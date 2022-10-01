After getting her Twitter account suspended in the midst of a nasty feud with Cardi B and her husband, Offset, Akbar V has taken some time to address other past beef that caught her a lot of attention in the media.

During a sit-down on The Progress Report podcast, the mother of five opened up about the 2017 incident during which YSL rapper Young Thug reportedly slapped her across the face in a parking lot, and although it was undeniably a tense moment at the time, she seems to have found peace with the situation now.

ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 16: Akbar V attends Young Thug’s 30Th Birthday Party at a private location on August 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“It wouldn’t just like that, we was beefing, me and that boy…” Akbar began. “I done got in fights with all of them. Y’all got to understand, like, this is a family.”

Though she seemed to be having trouble getting words out, the rapper eventually said, “Chile, we done jumped down… We done… It’s family!”

“My little cousin Slug, we done jumped him at the park, like… We are family!” Akbar continued. “We gon’ have disagreements and arguments, I’m never gon’ say like ‘Oh, he beats women,’ and all of that.”

The “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator went on to describe Thug – who she reportedly previously hooked up with – as a “good person” with a “good heart,” even with all their past drama.

“I love him,” she said of the currently incarcerated rapper, earning her some backlash down in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comment section.

“Bruh. Nah. Idgah if we really are family. You smack me we enemies! We fighting,” one user wrote. Another added, “Don’t get me wrong, she’s talented, but she want fame sooooooo bad she’s willing to go through anything with big celebrities, girl that’s not family behaviour.”

Check out Akbar V's full appearance on The Progress Report below,