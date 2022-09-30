Ohio-born entertainer Scott Mescudi returned with his follow-up to 2020’s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen this New Music Friday, boasting collaborations from names like Ty Dolla $ign, Don Toliver, Steve Aoki, and 2 Chainz.

Tity Boi assisted on Entergalactic‘s eighth track, “Can’t Believe It,” which follows the arrival of singles like “Do What I Want” and “Willing To Trust” featuring Ty Dolla.

“I been coastin’ since a Motorola (Hello) / Chicken told her I sell more than El Pollo Loco,” the Southern-born recording artist rhymes on his verse. “Emotions up and down like a rollercoaster / I put her sexy ass on the pole, like wanted posters, yeah.”

The new album accompanies Cudi’s animated Entergalactic movie, which he created alongside Kenya Barris. The film stars the rapper himself, as well as friends like Laura Harrier, Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, and 070 Shake.

Stream “Can’t Believe It” below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been coastin’ since a Motorola (Hello)

Chicken told her I sell more than El Pollo Loco

Emotions up and down like a rollercoaster

I put her sexy ass on the pole, like wanted posters, yeah