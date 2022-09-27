This year has not been an easy one for Kid Cudi, but the “Mr. Rager” hitmaker has kept his head held high throughout it all, from being bombarded with water bottles on stage at Rolling Loud, to feuding with his former friend and frequent collaborator, Kanye West.

As September comes to an end for another year, Scott Mescudi is preparing to finish the month on a high note with the arrival of his long-awaited eighth studio album, Entergalactic, which is to be accompanied by a Netflix animated series, also premiering this coming Friday (September 30).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Kid Cudi attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old has already shared two singles – “Do What I Want” and “Willing to Trust” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, both of which left many listeners satisfied at Cudi’s apparent return to his roots for his latest project.

On Monday (September 25), the Ohio-born performer unleashed the tracklist for Entergalactic, revealing that Dolla will still accompany him on another title, this one called “Can’t Shake Her.”

2 Chainz is also due to appear, lending his lyrical abilities to track eight, “Can’t Believe It,” while Don Toliver also assisted with two separate songs – “Somewhere to Fly,” as well as the bonus track, “Burrow,” alongside Don Toliver and Dot Da Genius.

Entergalactic, both show and movie, have been a long time coming, and Cudi’s pride in each project is obvious in the interviews he’s given about his latest work.

“I’ve seen people attempt it, and I just never wanted to come off like I’m doing anything that anybody else is doing,” he told EW.

“So I needed to take some time to really think, ‘What is my angle?’ — because I like to think I’ve been ahead of the curve with a lot of things in my career. I just want to keep applying that.”

Check out the full Entergalactic tracklist below, and tap back in with HNHH this coming Friday to stream the new arrival.

#Entergalactic SEPT 30TH HERE WE GO BITCH ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uz7Y2i8CRH — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 26, 2022

Entergalactic Tracklist:

1. Entergalactic Theme

2. New Mode

3. Do What I Want

4. Angel

5. Ignite the Love

6. In Love

7. Willing to Trust (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

8. Can’t Believe It (feat. 2 Chainz)

9. Livin’ My Truth

10. Maybe So

11. Can’t Shake Her (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

12. She’s Lookin’ For Me

13. My Drug

14. Somewhere to Fly (feat. Don Toliver)

15. Burrow (feat. Don Toliver, Steve Aoki, and Dot Da Genius) [BONUS]

