Big Boi Praises Andre 3000 For "Life Of The Party" Verse: "Atta Boy"

Big Boi shouted out Andre 3000 on Twitter, Sunday, for his verse from the leaked track, "Life of the Party."

He continued: “I thought it was a beautiful choice to make a clean album but, unfortunately, I didn’t know that was the plan before I wrote and recorded my verse. It was clear to me that an edited ‘clean’ format of the verse would not work without having the raw, original also available.”

“A few weeks ago Kanye reached out about me being a part of the Donda album,” he wrote. “I was inspired by his idea to make a musical tribute to his mom. It felt appropriate to me to support the Donda concept by referencing my own mother, who passed away in 2013. We both share that loss."

Afterward, Andre released a statement explaining the track and why it didn't make the final cut for Donda. The Outkast rapper says he didn't realize that his verse had to be clean, and he refused to release a censored version.

