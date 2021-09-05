During his latest episode of SiriusXM's Sound 42, Drake played a new version of Playboi Carti's leaked track, "One Day," now featuring an appearance from the Toronto rapper. The unofficial track did not make the cut for Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy, which hit streaming services on Friday.

"One Day" is a very early Carti leak, dating back to 2017 when Pi'erre Bourne first previewed the song.



John Phillips / Getty Images

Though Carti did not land on Certified Lover Boy, the two previously worked together on "Pain 1993" for Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Elsewhere during Drake's broadcast, he leaked a Kanye West song featuring Andre 3000 that was scrapped from Donda. The track features a verse dissing Drake, but Andre released a statement, Saturday, explaining that he wants no part of the beef.

"The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album but I guess things happen like they are supposed to," Andre explained. "It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me. Hopefully I can work with Kendrick on his album. I’d love to work with Lil’ Baby, Tyler and Jay-Z. I respect them all.”

[Via]