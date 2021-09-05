Tyler, the Creator reacted to hearing Kanye West's collaboration with Andre 3000, "Life of the Party," on Twitter, Saturday night. The unofficial song was leaked by Drake during his latest episode of Sound 42 on Sirius XM, amidst his ongoing feud with West.

"Straight from shibuya," Tyler tweeted, referencing West's lyrics on the track.

He also referenced Andre's adding, "hey keep rollin."

"Sir 3000*" he finished with a heart emoji.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Andre also commented on the track after the leak, saying that he wanted no part of a beef between West and Drake, despite there being bars targeting the Toronto rapper on the song.

“The track I received and wrote to didn’t have the diss verse on it and we were hoping to make a more focused offering for the Donda album,” Andre wrote in a statement. “But I guess things happen like they are supposed to. It’s unfortunate that it was released in this way and two artists that I love are going back and forth. I wanted to be on Certified Lover Boy too. I just want to work with people that inspire me.”

Tyler has collaborated with West in the past, for Tyler's 2019 track, "Puppet."

