2 Chainz Recruits Kanye West & Brent Faiyaz For "Feel A Way"

2 Chainz, Kanye West, and Brent Faiyaz pull off a unique collab with "Feel A Way."

Needed somethin' wavy to get my point across (Yeah) I work for myself so I guess I work for a boss Look up at the scoreboard and tell you who took the loss Aim it at your Adam's apple, turn it to apple sauce

The track opens with Faiyaz who has become a trusted voice in the r&b space. He offers up a buttery smooth hook that is then followed up by verses from 2 Chainz and Kanye West who carry forth their usual chemistry. Kanye appears to be a standout here as he tries to get woke with his lyrics, which is something he has attempted to do as of late, especially with his recent Presidential run.

2 Chainz blessed his fans with a brand new project called So Help Me God!, on Friday , and sonically, this is the most diverse project of his career. There are various different sounds to be heard here and it's clear that the artist wanted to try something new. One of the songs that have certainly gotten people's attention is "Feel A Way" which features Kanye West and Brent Faiyaz.

