Brent Faiyaz Drops Long-Awaited Song "Paper Soldier" Featuring Joony

In a surprise move, R&B sensation Brent Faiyaz has officially dropped the much-anticipated version of "Paper Soldier," featuring rising star from the DMV, Joony. This track, once a hidden gem only available through leaks on platforms like Soundcloud and YouTube, has now emerged from the shadows, delighting fans who have long awaited its official release. "Paper Soldier" gained notoriety as a fan-favorite in the digital realm. It amassed millions of views across various unofficial leaks. Now, with its official release, the track is set to solidify its place as a must-listen in the R&B scene.

While "Paper Soldier" had never seen an official release, it has become a standout element in Joony's live performances. The hype surrounding the unreleased track reached new heights when Joony teased it during his set on the European/UK leg of Lil Tjay's 'Beat The Odds' tour. Adding to the buzz, the track has witnessed a surge in creations on TikTok since its recent official release.

This unveiling serves as a smooth transition from rising rapper Joony's Y2K-influenced EP, MEMENTO. In the ever-evolving landscape of R&B, Brent Faiyaz and Joony's collaboration on "Paper Soldier" adds a compelling chapter, highlighting the power of unreleased gems and the excitement they bring to fans. As the official version takes center stage, it marks a significant moment for both artists, solidifying their positions as forces to be reckoned with in the world of contemporary R&B.

Let us know your thoughts on the track! Do you want more music from Brent Faiyaz soon? The R&B crooner recently dropped his project Larger Than Life, which consisted of 14 tracks. He brought out several stars as guest features on the project including: A$AP Rocky, Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, and Babyface Ray. Anyway, let us know what you think of the track below on HNHH!

