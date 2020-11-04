Kanye West's presidential run in 2020 went exactly the way people expected to go, though he did gain far more votes than anyone could've expected. 'Ye received roughly 60K votes across the states he was qualified to run in. Needless to say, Kanye West wouldn't have been the solution to America's current crisis but one may argue that some of West's ideas should be implemented regardless of who wins the election.





Brad Barket/Getty Images

On the latest episode of Joe Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast personality went in-depth about his thoughts on having Kanye West on his show. "The big thing for me was: what are you going to do with the military?" Rogan said.

"He said a prayer, I believe was his answer to that one," Kyle Kulinski added.

"He's going to consult Jesus," Rogan replied. "I like Kanye a lot and I thought that was really interesting. His answer for the military was not something that he just ranted on. That was something he thought about. He said, 'I would consult experts.'"

Kulinski pointed out a similarity between Kanye's response and Trump's tactics in 2016 when he's constantly said he'd refer with the experts. Clearly, that didn't hold true in the past 9 months.

Ultimately, it looks like Rogan isn't necessarily in support of seeing Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in the White House but he didn't rule out the possibility of it happening.

"He never said it like the way Kanye did. And I'm not saying Kanye West should be president but I was genuinely impressed with his thoughtfulness. Genuinely. I don't think he should be president but, by the way, he could be," Rogan said.

During the episode, Joe Rogan also revealed who he voted for. As you can expect from this bit, it wasn't 'Ye but instead, the Libertarian leader Jo Jorgensen. "I knew she didn't have a shot. Legalizing drugs. I knew California was going to Biden no matter what and I couldn't. I was looking at the whole thing like 'what is this?'" He explained.

Peep Rogan's take on 'Ye below. Do you think Kanye has a shot in 2024?