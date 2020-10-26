24kGoldn and iann dior are spending their second week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit record "Mood".

The song has been performing incredibly well across the world, sitting in the Top 5 for the Global 200 as well as the chart which excludes the United States. For two relatively new artists to achieve this sort of success is beautiful to see, and it simply solidifies the reason why 24kGoldn was chosen to represent the 2020 XXL Freshman class.

24k and iann dior didn't have it easy though. The two hitmakers had lots of competition in their way for a second-straight week at the top, including the former chart-topping "WAP". The Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song maintains its position at #2 this week.

At #3, Drake and Lil Durk stay still with "Laugh Now Cry Later". The song has peaked at #2, never hitting the top spot but, since its release, it has been pretty high up on the chart.

Closing out the Top 5 are The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Jason Derulo's "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)".

How much longer do you think 24kGoldn and iann dior will stay on top of the Billboard Hot 100. It's likely that this could be the final week, with Ariana Grande's "positions" being eligible to chart next week.