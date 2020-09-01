After what Lil Keed dropped yesterday, hip-hop fans were wary about what was to come next from the XXL Freshman freestyles. Recycling his bars from the song "Grandparents," which is actually a pretty decent song, Keed failed to leave a good impression on new fans, slandering him on social media and putting him in Lil Mosey territories of bad following his showing last year.

24kGoldn stepped up to the plate to deliver his attempt at a freestyle that wouldn't be viciously picked apart, coming through with a near two-minute display of his melody work and singing chops.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

The rap artist is one of this generation's crossover stars, delivering pop songs just as he can belt out a rap tune. His previous hits, like "Valentino," have painted him as a melody magician, somebody that is dexterous enough to hop on any kind of song and knock it out of the park with his songwriting ability.

This freestyle is versatile, starting off with the fan-voted freshman introducing himself to the audience. He goes on to show off his voice near the end, referencing his upcoming album El Dorado and proving that he's got substance to him.

Listen to his freestyle above and let us know who you think had the best (and worst) freestyles of this class. Is 24kGoldn one of the better contributors?