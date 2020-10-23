Ariana Grande Infiltrates The White House In "Positions" Video

Ariana Grande made a huge announcement several days ago, telling fans that her album was on the way.

One of the biggest artists in the world, Ariana transcends physical borders and has become a household name in different continents. That much is rare for artists these days. For her latest album, there are rumors that the songstress is heading in a more sensual R&B direction and, while her new single "positions" is certainly poppy, it points to that chatter being accurate.

The song is produced by TBHits, Mr. Franks, and London On Da Track. In the video to the new single, Ariana infiltrates the White House, becoming the President of the United States and leading meetings, press conferences, and more. The track describes Ariana's willingness to bend over backward for her partner, trying new things because she wants to, inspired and encouraged to spice things up in their relationship.

The new song is one of the biggest drops of the night, easing her fans into a brand new era for the pop star.

What do you think? Stay tuned for her album, which releases very soon.

Quotable Lyrics:

Switchin' the positions for you

Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics, way I'm jumpin' through hoops

Know my love infinite, nothin’ I wouldn’t do

That I won't do, switchin’ for you