24kGoldn and iann dior are still fresh faces in the music business but, today, they completed their journey to the top by clocking in their first-ever #1 record with "Mood".

The single has been consistently rising on the charts for weeks and, finally, it reached the pinnacle this week to become the brand new #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

Inching out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP", which remains at #2, this is the first time in 24kGoldn's career that he is on top of the charts. It's also iann dior's first #1.

"Ain’t no higher than this," said 24kGoldn on Twitter, reacting to his accomplishment. "Thank you to everyone who ever listened, this is just the start."

According to Billboard, "Mood" is the first song to lead the Hot 100, the Hot Alternative Songs chart, and the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at the same time.

Elsewhere on the chart, Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 have slipped from the top spot to #6. The top 5 is comprised of "WAP", Drake and Lil Durk's "Laugh Now Cry Later", The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights", and BTS' "Dynamite".

This is a huge moment for 24kGoldn and iann dior, who will likely be celebrating all week long. Congratulations to both rising artists!