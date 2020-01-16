2 Chainz has had an exceptionally busy 2020 so far. Though he's already dropped new music and has more projects in the works coming soon, the rapper shared how busy his barber has been so far this year as well. On Wednesday evening, 2 Chainz took to Instagram to share a photo of his chopped off dreadlocks.

"The second cut of the year," 2 Chainz wrote on the photo. While it may seem excessive to some for someone to get multiple haircuts within the span of less than a month, it's important for Tityboi to stay fresh at all times, of course. Many took to the comments to share what they initially mistook his locks for at first glance. "Thought that was a tarantula," one user wrote, which is not a far off comparison. Others thought 2 Chainz had left the fryer on too long, confessing that they thought they were looking at burnt french fries.

The most recent announcement of his aforementioned upcoming music came just yesterday. 2 Chainz revealed that the track he had alluded to in his mysterious "New Music Friday" tweet on Tuesday will be a collab with Future called "Dead Man Walking." He shared a snippet of the song and the accompanying visuals in a brief clip on his Twitter and Instagram. Based on the outfits and accessories they're shown wearing in the video, this collab appears to be "the hardest song in the world" that the artists claimed they had made way back in July. This statement alone was enough to get us excited for this long-awaited collab, but the sneak peak took the hype to the next level. Stay tuned for "Dead Man Walking" dropping Friday.