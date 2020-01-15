We're only halfway into January, but 2 Chainz might be the most active artist of 2020 so far. Two days into the new decade, he appeared on Quando Rondo's single, "Bad Vibe", off his freshly-released project, QPac. One day later, Tity Boi dropped an Atlanta anthem, "Falcons Hawks Braves". Given that the song wasn't uploaded to streaming services, it seems to be a loosie rather than a single heralding a new project. Either way, 2 Chainz definitely has something in store.

Last week, he shared a Skooly-assisted track titled "Virgil Discount", which will appear on the compilation album from his T.R.U. University artists. The T.R.U. Squad includes Skooly, Sleepy Rose, Worl, and Hott Lockedn. 2 Chainz detailed that the collaborative project, NO FACE NO CASE, will be arriving next month. "I might have been quiet for the tail end of last year but really been workin!" 2 Chainz wrote. "My biggest goal this year is to change someone else’s life."

Turns out, you won't have to wait until next month to receive EVEN MORE music from 2 Chainz. He simply tweeted on Monday, "New Music Friday". Will this be another loosie from 2 Chainz or another single off NO FACE NO CASE? Who knows? Either way, you should stay tuned for it. If 2 Chainz is rolling out a solo project and the T.R.U. tape simultaneously, then we're in for a whole lot of Tity Boi in 2020.