2 Chainz & Skooly Drop Off "Virgil Discount" & Announce New Project

Artists are getting themselves in the zone for 2020 as new music is expected to drop heavily this year. Over the past few weeks, 2 Chainz has dropped off a couple of singles—"Falcons Hawks Braves" and "Somebody Need to Hear This"—but a formal announcement of a new project didn't come until today.

The Atlanta rapper shared his latest single "Virgil Discount" featuring Skooly, and he revealed on Instagram that a joint project would be arriving next month. "I might have been quiet for the tail end of last year but really been workin!" 2 Chainz wrote. "My biggest goal this year is to change someone else’s life. I’m excited to present “NO FACE NO CASE” with my young Playa partners @sleepyrose1 @worl1general @sb_skooly @1hottlockedn arriving on Feb 7th EVERYWHERE.. and to kick it all off NEW MUSIC TONITE‼️ @therealurecords."

In case you didn't recognize those Instagram tags, No Face No Case features Tity Boi, Skooly, Sleepy Rose, Worl, and Hott Lockedn. Keep an eye out for more information about that, but in the meantime, check out "Virgil Discount" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up to the Flame with my doors off

Tried to count a million and I dozed off

And I got my finger in the air

Hanging with Paul Bearer