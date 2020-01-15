2 Chainz has been busy this year, and it's only halfway through January. Aside from assisting Quando Rondo on the track, "Bad Vibe" off his debut album, QPac, last week, 2 Chainz also dropped his own song, the Atlanta anthem, "Falcons Hawks Braves." While "Falcons Hawks Braves" likely won't be a single on whatever project he's cooking up next since it wasn't formally uploaded onto streaming services, 2 Chainz has plenty of other music in the works. His track with Skooly from his T.R.U. crew titled "Virgil's Discount" dropped last week, after he had announced that a joint project called NO FACE NO CASE with Skooly the rest of the T.R.U. members, Sleepy Rose, Worl, and Hott Lockedn, would be released on February 7th.

Despite the abundance of recent musical ventures, 2 Chainz got us hyped once again on Tuesday when he revealed that he'd be dropping even more music this week. His vague "New Music Friday" tweet meant that the specific details of this drop remained a mystery—a single from NO FACE NO CASE? a solo track? a feature on a different artist's song? On Wednesday, though, he released a snippet of the upcoming single, called "Dead Man Walking," and revealed the exciting artist featured.

"New vibes dropping Friday with @Future.....DEAD MAN WALKING," he wrote in the caption of the 30 second clip from the accompanying music video. The horror-infused snippet of the "Dead Man Walking" visuals alternates between solo shots of each rapper, cutting to images of things like creepy, white-eyeballed creatures and burning cars. Based on their outfits and accessories in the video, "Dead Man Walking" appears to be "the hardest song in the world" that the artists claimed they had made way back in July. At this rate, this collab is about to go off. Stay tuned for Friday.