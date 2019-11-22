At the end of July, 2 Chainz took to Instagram to confirm that he and Future had linked up for the first time in a minute, a meeting that would spawn the self-proclaimed "Hardest Song In The World." With such a lofty label attached to it, the interest was instantly piqued, especially given the infrequency of HNDRXX & Tity crossing paths in the studio. Sadly, the song never released and the hype slowly dissipated as a result. At least until today, when 2 Chainz took to Instagram to stoke the flames once more.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Sharing a picture of himself, Future, and Mike WiLL Made-It posted up, Tity played coy about the possibilities of new music. "Would you like to see this collabo? And what should we call it if we all do a song together!??" As if it's not already in the cut, waiting for the perfect time to be released. With the floor officially open, DJ Khaled slid through to further goad the cat from the bag. "It’s called we ready put on all platforms now why not," he writes, standing in as a surprisingly solid voice of the people. "GOD IS GREAT!"

Though we ultimately walk away from this knowing little more than we already knew, it's good to know that 2 Chainz and Future's secret jam will soon be unleashed upon us. With Mike WiLL on the beat, no less. Are you excited to hear it?