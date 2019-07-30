Two of Atlanta's finest have officially crossed paths once again. Nearly ten years removed from talks of a collaboration album, Future and 2 Chainz have decided to join forces for the good of the masses. Today, the pair took to Instagram to tease "the hardest song in the world," providing audio evidence to back up their lofty claims. But first, the pair express gratitude for having linked up to begin with, with Future deeming the collaboration "long overdue." 2 Chainz proceeds to strike up the band, as the sound of a synthesizer fills the garage.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sadly, that's about all we get, as 2 Chainz cuts it off before the drums get a chance to hit. "I'ma put it out in a minute," he promises, though it's unclear whether he's readying yet another album, or simply dropping off a loosie. Either way, given that the pair have wasted little time in drumming up hype, expect this one to surface as soon as this Friday. Of course, that's merely speculation, but at the rate Future has been dropping would it really be a surprise?

Check out the brief snippet below, and sound off - do you think 2 Chainz and Future have it in them to craft the self-proclaimed "hardest song in the world?"