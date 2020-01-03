mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2 Chainz Lives In The Lap Of Luxury On "Falcons Hawks Braves"

Mitch Findlay
January 03, 2020 16:45
Falcons Hawks Braves
2 Chainz

Tity Boi takes to prowling in the A.


Last year, 2 Chainz was among the first A-list artists to drop an album, with Rap Or Go To The League arriving at the onset of March. We can only hope that history is destined to repeat itself in 2020 before the WWIII memes drown us all. Luckily, all signs point to another body of work from Tity Boi arriving in the near future, as he's blessed us with yet another warm-up drop. This time around, we're looking at "Falcons Hawks Braves," which arrives in tandem with some Terrius Mykel-directed visuals. 

Taking to a smooth and unassuming instrumental, 2 Chainz proves why he's absolutely deadly with the flow, switching up when you least expect it. "Beast mode shawty, the big ol' Rari, the shoes not Mari, I know these my kids I don't need Maury," he raps. "Need a humidifier this whole flow cloudy, all this drip n***a you gon' need Downy." 

Check out the latest loosie from 2 Chainz right here, and if you missed it, last week's offering of "Somebody Need To Hear This." You think he's gearing up to bless us with an album?

Quotable Lyrics

Beast mode shawty, the big ol' Rari, the shoes not Mari
I know these my kids I don't need Maury

