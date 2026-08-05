Diddy’s “Ibiza Tapes” Face Final Forfeiture As Feds Reveal Few Details About The Recordings

BY Aron A.
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February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The recordings were among the items seized during the federal investigation.

If there’s one thing we don’t know, it’s what Diddy contained on his hard drive. Since his arrest, there has been speculation that there are videos of his supposed freak-offs, and while one of them involving Daphne Joy has leaked online, we’re not entirely sure what the other videos contain. What’s interesting is that a judge recently signed off on the final forfeiture of Diddy’s belongings from his 2024 raid, which included cash and electronics. Apparently, that includes a collection of cassettes reportedly labeled “Ibiza Tapes," All Hip Hop reports.

The filing identifies the recordings only by their label, “Ibiza Tapes,” without providing details about their contents, origin, filming dates, or any confirmed link to the Spanish island. The request comes after the government completed the required forfeiture notification process. Prosecutors stated that public notice was posted for 30 consecutive days and that no third parties submitted claims challenging the government’s ownership request.

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What Are On Diddy's "Ibiza Tapes"?

What these tapes contain remains unclear, especially since there’s little clarification on whether investigators reviewed the tapes or whether they contain material connected to the criminal case. The tapes are part of a larger collection of electronic and surveillance-related materials seized during the investigation, including phones, computers, hard drives, flash drives, tablets, and other devices.

The development follows Combs’ federal trial, where jurors reached a mixed verdict. The music executive was found guilty on two transportation-related prostitution charges but was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Diddy’s release date, however, has jumped around quite a bit in recent times. After getting into a fight in prison, he was placed in solitary confinement. Moreover, his release date jumped from January 2028 to now, February 2028, as a result of the scuffle. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates regarding Diddy and his release date. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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