Diddy’s “Ibiza Tapes” Face Final Forfeiture As Feds Reveal Few Details About The Recordings

If there’s one thing we don’t know, it’s what Diddy contained on his hard drive. Since his arrest, there has been speculation that there are videos of his supposed freak-offs, and while one of them involving Daphne Joy has leaked online, we’re not entirely sure what the other videos contain. What’s interesting is that a judge recently signed off on the final forfeiture of Diddy’s belongings from his 2024 raid, which included cash and electronics. Apparently, that includes a collection of cassettes reportedly labeled “Ibiza Tapes," All Hip Hop reports.

The filing identifies the recordings only by their label, “Ibiza Tapes,” without providing details about their contents, origin, filming dates, or any confirmed link to the Spanish island. The request comes after the government completed the required forfeiture notification process. Prosecutors stated that public notice was posted for 30 consecutive days and that no third parties submitted claims challenging the government’s ownership request.

What Are On Diddy's "Ibiza Tapes"?

What these tapes contain remains unclear, especially since there’s little clarification on whether investigators reviewed the tapes or whether they contain material connected to the criminal case. The tapes are part of a larger collection of electronic and surveillance-related materials seized during the investigation, including phones, computers, hard drives, flash drives, tablets, and other devices.

The development follows Combs’ federal trial, where jurors reached a mixed verdict. The music executive was found guilty on two transportation-related prostitution charges but was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.