Diddy's Seized Cash & Electronics Officially Forfeited To The Government

Diddy’s legal issues remain a fixture in the news. There are still plenty of lawsuits he faces, but there’s also drama happening while he’s behind bars. Per TMZ, the latest news surrounds the cash and electronics seized when his home was raided. A judge has now signed off on forfeiting his belongings to the government.

Judge Arun Subramanian signed off on the order on Tuesday, forfeiting thousands of dollars worth of items to Uncle Sam. This includes $9,000 in cash, iPads, hard drives, and more that were seized from the Park Hyatt Hotel in September 2024 when the mogul was arrested. It should be noted that there weren’t any claims contesting the forfeiture in the documents. Once the forfeiture notice is published, there was 30 day window. Since no one responded, the judge signed off on it.

Frankly, this is probably very low on Diddy’s list of priorities right now. The Bad Boy founder has been in the headlines as of late after getting into a prison yard fight. He reportedly held his own, but the incident placed him in solitary confinement. The conditions certainly aren’t favorable for anyone, which reportedly includes having personal items confiscated. However, he’s supposed to have his basics, including shaving materials, a mattress, toothbrush, toilet paper, blankets, and a pillow.

Worse than solitary confinement is the long-term impact of the prison guard fight. After landing in the Special Housing Unit, it was reported that his release date has been pushed back to February 20, 2028. What’s unfortunate is that his date had been pushed up just days before. Diddy was expected to be released in January 2028. Still, his initial release date was scheduled for summer 2028 before it was bumped up to April, then February, and then January.