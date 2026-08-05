THOMASVILLE DAYS - Song by Fatt Smaxk

Fatt Smaxk has been having a huge run as of late, and now, he is looking to follow up that success with his single, "Thomasville Days."

Fatt Smaxk is an Atlanta artist who has been receiving co-signs from some of the biggest artists in Atlanta. His recent track with Playboi Carti proved to be a huge viral success. Now, he is looking to keep that success going. His latest track is simply called "THOMASVILLE DAYS," and it's yet another example of Fatt Smaxk's raw talent. As an artist, he appears to be leveling up with each new release. This latest track goes with a more atmospheric route. Meanwhile, Fatt Smaxk's melodic is ear is kicked up a notch with some truly catchy flows.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!