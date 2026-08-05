THOMASVILLE DAYS - Song by Fatt Smaxk

Fatt Smaxk is an Atlanta artist who has been receiving co-signs from some of the biggest artists in Atlanta. His recent track with Playboi Carti proved to be a huge viral success. Now, he is looking to keep that success going. His latest track is simply called "THOMASVILLE DAYS," and it's yet another example of Fatt Smaxk's raw talent. As an artist, he appears to be leveling up with each new release. This latest track goes with a more atmospheric route. Meanwhile, Fatt Smaxk's melodic is ear is kicked up a notch with some truly catchy flows.
Release Date: August 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A