Smaxk Or Die (Remix) – Song by Fatt Smaxk feat. Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti and DJ Swamp Izzo are always looking for new talent to link up with, and Fatt Smaxk is the latest rising MC to get a huge Opium look. Smaxk has been grinding in Atlanta's underground for years, and his song "Smaxk Or Die" just got a verse from Carti. What's more is that the music video for it briefly teased another collaboration, playing a snippet another fun, vibrant, and distorted trap banger. The "Smaxk Or Die" remix features Swamp Izzo shouting here and there, Smaxk showing off his focused and engaging flow, and King Vamp doubling down on his deeper and smokier vocal delivery as of late. It's a pretty dynamic performance despite its brevity, and we're very happy to have Fatt Smaxk on our radar.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Smaxk Or Die (Remix)
Bags on bags on bags, I want to break your back,
I want to f**k you, ooh, you ain't gotta call your folks,
Took my h*e to Lenox, she swipe without the code,
And it's dangerous business, it's Homixide, you know