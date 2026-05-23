Smaxk Or Die (Remix) – Song by Fatt Smaxk feat. Playboi Carti

Fatt Smaxk has been grinding in the Atlanta underground for years now, and the "Smaxk Or Die" remix is a huge look from Playboi Carti.

Bags on bags on bags, I want to break your back, I want to f**k you, ooh, you ain't gotta call your folks, Took my h*e to Lenox, she swipe without the code, And it's dangerous business, it's Homixide, you know

Playboi Carti and DJ Swamp Izzo are always looking for new talent to link up with, and Fatt Smaxk is the latest rising MC to get a huge Opium look. Smaxk has been grinding in Atlanta's underground for years, and his song "Smaxk Or Die" just got a verse from Carti. What's more is that the music video for it briefly teased another collaboration, playing a snippet another fun, vibrant, and distorted trap banger. The "Smaxk Or Die" remix features Swamp Izzo shouting here and there, Smaxk showing off his focused and engaging flow, and King Vamp doubling down on his deeper and smokier vocal delivery as of late. It's a pretty dynamic performance despite its brevity, and we're very happy to have Fatt Smaxk on our radar.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.