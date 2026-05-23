News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Fatt Smaxk
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Smaxk Or Die (Remix) – Song by Fatt Smaxk feat. Playboi Carti
Fatt Smaxk has been grinding in the Atlanta underground for years now, and the "Smaxk Or Die" remix is a huge look from Playboi Carti.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 23, 2026