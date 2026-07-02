Up The Score - Song by Fatt Smaxk

Fatt Smaxk has been having a nice run as of late, and his latest single, "Up The Score," proves he is here to stay.

Atlanta rapper Fatt Smaxk is currently on an impressive run. His "Smack or Die" remix with Playboi Carti has proven to be a major success. Now, he is looking to take that momentum and run with it. On Friday last week, the artist dropped off his latest single, "Up The Score." Once again, Fatt Smaxk showcases his catchy songwriting abilities, as well as his malleable flow. From there, we get hard-hitting trap production, which helps complement the artist's voice. Fatt Smaxk is clearly a capable artist, and we are excited to hear what he will do next.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!