Up The Score - Song by Fatt Smaxk

Atlanta rapper Fatt Smaxk is currently on an impressive run. His "Smack or Die" remix with Playboi Carti has proven to be a major success. Now, he is looking to take that momentum and run with it. On Friday last week, the artist dropped off his latest single, "Up The Score." Once again, Fatt Smaxk showcases his catchy songwriting abilities, as well as his malleable flow. From there, we get hard-hitting trap production, which helps complement the artist's voice. Fatt Smaxk is clearly a capable artist, and we are excited to hear what he will do next.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Up The Score
Fifty bags ain't nothin' (Yeah), me and T-Lo swing doors, huh (Huh, huh)
I ain't even touch her, but she ready to touch them toes, yeah (Toes, toes)
Fuckin' with Baby Drank, fucked around and poured a four, yeah