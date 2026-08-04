Keefe D Denied Request To Post Bail Ahead Of Tupac Trial

BY Aron A.
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Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA
Jul 23, 1993; USA; Tupac Shakur from the film Poetic Justice. Mandatory Credit: Columbia Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Keefe D says he almost has bail money.

We’re inching closer and closer to Keefe D’s trial surrounding the murder of Tupac Shakur. However, it looks like it will be an uphill battle for him. Over the past few weeks, we’ve received new updates on the case, including the court’s decision to allow his 2008 police interview to be presented as evidence. Moreover, the judge also allowed his book to be used as evidence. Frankly, things aren’t looking promising for him right now.

Keefe D appeared in court earlier today, but according to Cathy Russon, the managing editor of Law & Crime, his attempts to make bail have been shut down by the judge.

“Duane Davis asked for a continuance, stating he almost has the money needed to bail out, so he could be out for trial. Judge DENIED that request,” Russon tweeted.

Keefe D’s seemingly received assistance in this department in the past, though his finances haven’t necessarily helped in securing his bail. In 2024, Wack 100 was questioned in court after stepping up with six figures to help Keefe D pay bail. Evidently, it didn’t pull through in the end. It remains unclear who recently helped Davis out, but it’s apparent there are a few people with deep pockets willing to assist him. 

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When Does Keefe D’s Trial Start?

Jury selection for Keefe D’s trial will begin next week on August 10th, as Russon reported. The trial is expected to take four weeks in total. Most recently, a list of possible witnesses emerged online. The list contains 200 names, including Suge Knight. 

Keefe D also reiterated recently that he will not be taking a plea deal. With as many rocky patches as there have been since his arrest, it seems difficult to see this ending in his favor. We will keep you posted on any further updates.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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