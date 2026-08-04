Keefe D Denied Request To Post Bail Ahead Of Tupac Trial

We’re inching closer and closer to Keefe D’s trial surrounding the murder of Tupac Shakur. However, it looks like it will be an uphill battle for him. Over the past few weeks, we’ve received new updates on the case, including the court’s decision to allow his 2008 police interview to be presented as evidence. Moreover, the judge also allowed his book to be used as evidence. Frankly, things aren’t looking promising for him right now.

Keefe D appeared in court earlier today, but according to Cathy Russon, the managing editor of Law & Crime, his attempts to make bail have been shut down by the judge.

“Duane Davis asked for a continuance, stating he almost has the money needed to bail out, so he could be out for trial. Judge DENIED that request,” Russon tweeted.

Keefe D’s seemingly received assistance in this department in the past, though his finances haven’t necessarily helped in securing his bail. In 2024, Wack 100 was questioned in court after stepping up with six figures to help Keefe D pay bail. Evidently, it didn’t pull through in the end. It remains unclear who recently helped Davis out, but it’s apparent there are a few people with deep pockets willing to assist him.

When Does Keefe D’s Trial Start?

Jury selection for Keefe D’s trial will begin next week on August 10th, as Russon reported. The trial is expected to take four weeks in total. Most recently, a list of possible witnesses emerged online. The list contains 200 names, including Suge Knight.